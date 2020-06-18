Home

Dolores Rotzell

Dolores Rotzell Obituary
Dolores Rotzell, 83, formerly of Freeland (Sandy Valley), a resident of Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation, Allentown, passed away Tuesday.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine "Mae" (Roberts) Brezina.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Harvey, in 1997; and sister, Eileen Ziegler.

Surviving are daughters, Anita Hutchins and Lynn Rotzell; son, Harvey; grandchildren, Star Rotzell and Hunter and Hailey Hutchins; and brothers, Frank and Joseph Brezina.

Friends may call Friday from 11:30 a.m. to noon at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 18, 2020
