Dolores V. McNamara, 88, of Zion Grove, passed away early Monday morning at Providence Place Retirement Community, Drums.
Born in Zion Grove on Jan. 16, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Merlin and Mayme (Croll) Klingerman.
Dolores was a postmaster for the Ringtown Post Office. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Nuremberg, the Nuremberg Alumni Association and the Twin County Lionettes.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Thomas Wydock, in 1981; and her second husband, Charles McNamara, in 2016; brothers, James, Donald and William Klingerman; and sister, Ruth Yurcho.
Surviving are three daughters, Dianne Thompson and her husband, Robert, Zion Grove; Nancy Palushock and her husband, Thomas, Trumbauersville; and Joan Falatovich and her husband, Stephen, Sugarloaf Twp.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Barbara Klingerman, Zion Grove; and Chun Klingerman, Nuremberg.
Her funeral will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Burial will take place in Nuremberg Cemetery. Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 24, 2019