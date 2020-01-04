|
Dominic J. DePoalo, 98, of Hazleton passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
He was born in Hazleton on April 25, 1921, to the late Constantino and Elizabeth Walker DePoalo, and was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.
He graduated from Hazleton Senior High School in 1939 and worked for 31 years as an insurance agent for the Prudential Insurance Co. of America.
A veteran of World War II, he was a master sergeant in the U.S. Army and participated in the China-Burma-India Theater.
He loved to play golf and enjoyed planting flowers and tomato plants in his back yard. He always shared his tomatoes with his neighbors and relatives.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Angeline, in 2016; and his brothers, Calvin and Vincent.
He is survived by his son, Richard John DePoalo, Charlotte, N.C.; daughter, Marybeth Venit and her husband, John, Springfield, Mo.; grandson, Richard James DePoalo, South Carolina; and nieces and nephews.
Throughout his life he always lent a helping hand to relatives and friends, expecting nothing in return.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church.
Burial will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
There will be no viewing.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 4, 2020