Donald B. Drumheller, 77, of Ringtown passed away Sunday while a guest at the Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehab Center in Shenandoah.
Donald was born in Pattersonville on Dec. 28, 1941, a son of the late Margret (Morrell) and Elmer Drumheller.
He was raised in Sheppton and was a 1961 graduate of the former Rock Glen High School, and later worked as a painter in the local area.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ellan Bennage, along with brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Mary Ackerman of Ringtown; a brother, Clayton Drumheller of Zion Grove; three sisters, Doris Bennie of Arizona, Faith Laskoski of Arizona and Ruth Shuman of South Carolina, along with many nieces and nephews and his beloved Pomeranian, Skippy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside memorial service, which will be held at the Brandonville Union Cemetery Thursday at 11 a.m.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown. Sign the online register at www .ringtownfuneral.com
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 20, 2019