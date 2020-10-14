Home

Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Bethany Evangelical Church
Havertown , PA
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral Service live stream at http://don.bethanyepc.org

Donald C. Reimold Sr.

Donald C. Reimold Sr. Obituary

Donald C. Reimold Sr., 93, passed away on Oct. 8.

He was the beloved husband of Sally M. (nee Mitchell), formerly of Havertown; the devoted father of Donald C. Jr., Langhorne; David M., Chester Springs; and Gene "Pinky" Rotzell, Havertown; and is also survived by his 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be heald at 10 a.m. Thursday in Bethany Evangelical Church, Havertown, which all can livestream at http://don.bethanyepc.org.

If you would like to honor Don's memory, please make a donation to Bethany EPC Deacon's fund, 5 North Concord Ave., Havertown, PA 19083.

Internment will be private.

Arrangements are by Logan-Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.


