Donald Debellas, 68, of 1094 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold, died Saturday morning at his residence following a 10-year battle with multiple myeloma.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Dominic and Mary (Gronski) Debellas.
Donald attended St. Kunegunda's parochial school, McAdoo, and was a 1969 graduate of MMI Preparatory School, Freeland.
He was employed at Leader Data Processing and S&H Homes, Lehigh Valley. He did design and construction work with his brother, Francis, at Hocksworth and Moss, and owned and operated Lizard Creek Valley Antiques, New Ringgold.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his brother, Francis.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, the former Ingrid Benjamin; and a son, Dr. Joshua Debellas, DMD, at home.
Private graveside services will be held in St. Kunegunda's Cemetery, McAdoo, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations to Falling Water, 1491 Mill Run Road, Mill Run, PA 15464, or Maylath Hospice Care, P.O. Box 103, 750 Route 93, Sybertsville, PA 18251, would be appreciated by the family.
Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, McAdoo, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 19, 2020