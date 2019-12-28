|
|
Donald E. Hunsinger, 86, formerly of West Seventh Street, Hazleton, and a resident of Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums, died early Christmas morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton on April 15, 1933, he was a son of the late E. Marvin and Arlene (Deis) Hunsinger and spent his entire life in the area.
Donald served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was a member of the former Diamond United Methodist Church, Hazleton, and most recently was attending Lattimer United Methodist Church.
In his early years, he was employed as a truck driver for local garment factories and most recently, until his retirement, was employed as a custodian for Regency Thermographers in Hazleton Heights.
Donald was the oldest member of Hazleton American Legion Post 76. He was active in Freemasonry and was a member of Hazle Azalea Fellowship Lodge 327, where he was a 32nd degree Mason.
Donald was also a member of the Irem Temple, the Hazleton Shrine Club and the Odd Fellows. In his spare time he enjoyed watching professional wrestling on TV.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, the former Dorothy Dovan; sisters, Dolores J. Flexer and Dorothy Hunsinger; and brother, Marvin E. Hunsinger.
Surviving are his brother, Thomas H. Hunsinger and his wife, Karen, Drums; along with several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. from the Butler Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 530 W. Butler Drive, Drums. The Rev. Earl W. Roberts III will preside.
Burial will take place privately in Ss. Peter and Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Freeland.
Friends and family may call at the Butler Chapel on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Memorial donations to the , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, are welcomed by the family.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 28, 2019