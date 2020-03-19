|
|
Donald G. Winnington Sr., 85, of Weatherly and formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away Tuesday morning at St. Luke's Miners Hospital, Coaldale.
Born in Wilmington, Del., he was the son of the late William and Mildred (West) Winnington.
Prior to retiring, he was employed for 44 years at DuPont Corporation of Wilmington.
He was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo, and was a eucharistic minister for the parish.
Donald was a longtime camper at Rosemount Campground, Lewistown Valley, for over 51 years. He was a life member of 5 Points Fire Co., Wilmington, and a member of the Prime Timers, McAdoo. Donald enjoyed playing Santa Claus for 60-plus years at Christmastime. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Eagles.
Preceding him in death was his brother, Bill Winnington.
Surviving, are his wife of 67 years, Patricia (Martin) Winnington; daughter, Deborah Hutto and husband, Tony, Lexington, S.C.; sons, Donald G. Winnington Jr., Wilmington; Steven Winnington and wife, Barbara, Wilmington; and Michael Winnington and wife, Mary, Chapin, S.C.; daughter, Diann Belsak and husband, Andrew, New Ringgold; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald Winnington and wife, Sandy, Bear, Del.; and nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Church of All Saints, McAdoo.
Interment will follow in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Weatherly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or .
Damiano Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 19, 2020