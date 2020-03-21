|
|
The funeral of Donald G. Winnington Sr., 85 of Weatherly, and formerly of Wilmington, Del., who passed away Tuesday morning, was held Friday.
The Rev. Msgr. William Baker was the celebrant of the Mass of Christian Burial in Church of All Saints, McAdoo. The Rev. Msgr. Edward Zemanik concelebrated the Mass and Deacon James Warnagiris assisted. The Rev. Baker gave a final blessing at St. Matthew's Union Cemetery, Weatherly.
The pallbearers were Donny, Brian and Jeffrey Winnington, Pete Movizzo, Tom Gustaitis and Barry Bittle, all grandsons.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 21, 2020