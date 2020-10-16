Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Donald Haninchick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Haninchick Obituary

Donald Haninchick, 85, of West 19th Street, Hazleton, died early Tuesday morning at the Manor at St. Luke's Village, where he was a guest.

He was born in Beaver Brook, the son of the late John and Anna (Zelenak) Haninchick.

Don was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean conflict.

Don was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and he was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.

He was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton.

Prior to his retirement, Don was employed by Stroehmann's Bakery.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was a brother, Kenneth Haninchick.

Surviving are his wife, the former Dolores (Stuccio) Haninchic.

Also surviving are four children, Donald Haninchick, Hazle Twp.; John Haninchick, Wilkes-Barre; David Haninchick, Bethlehem; Maria Centobene and husband, Joseph, Carlisle; four grandchildren, Ryan Haninchick, Aaron Haninchick, Joseph Centobene and Justin Centobene.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements were under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.

Funeral services will be available online Sunday on YouTube. The link for access is https//lnkd.in/eQtzHp7 or also on St. Mary's B.C. Church Facebook page.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -