Donald J. Silvasi, 91, of West Hazleton passed away Saturday.
He was born in West Hazleton, son of the late Joseph and Magdallen Chaya Silvasi, and resided in West Hazleton for all of his life.
Donald was a graduate of West Hazleton High School, Class of 1946, and was owner and operator of Silvasi's Market, West Hazleton.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving his country in the U.S. Army, with the rank of sergeant first class.
Donald was a life member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was a brother, Joseph Silvasi, and sister, Dorothy Chuze.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 64 years, the former Regina Pavlick; daughters, Denise Savillo and her husband, Dr. Robert Savillo, New York City; Lori Pursell and her husband, Kevin, Sugarloaf Twp.; grandchildren, Evan and Karina Savillo and William Pursell. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 20, 2020