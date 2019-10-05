|
|
Donald M. Garber, 85, of Hazleton, died Thursday at St. Luke's Pavillion, Hazleton.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Faye Joanne (Shafer) Garber; daughters, Linda L. Petruska, wife of James, Walnutport; Laurie Holland , Jim Thorpe; Laine Hoffman, Hazleton; brothers, Michael Garber and his wife, JoAnn and Richard Garber and his wife, Maryann; sister, Gloria Eroh, wife of Ronald, Weatherly; grandchildren, Chuck Holland, Leah Holland, Lynn Hoffman Jr., Jaime Cavuoto, Michole Pignato; great-grand children, Aubrey, Alanna, Cash, Kolton, Kaiya, Damian, Rocco, Dominic, Colin, Camryn.
He was born June 5, 1934, in Weatherly, the son of the late Michael and Martha (Krupka) Garber. He was also predeceased by a great-grandson, Chaz Holland.
A graduate of Weatherly High School, Donald retired from the United States Post Office after 32 years of service. Upon retirement, he and Faye went to work for Disney World in Orlando as cast members for 15 years.
Don was an amateur radio operator and member of an amateur radio association. An accomplished baseball player, Don scouted for the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Don was a sports reporter for the former Weatherly Herald for many years and scorekeeper for various Weatherly Wrecker high school sports teams for decades.
Funeral arrangement's have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 211 First Street, Weatherly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11 a.m. from Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, 318 Plane St., Weatherly. Monsignor William Baker will officiate.
Friends may call in church from 9:30 a.m. until time of services.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.
Memorials in his name to Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 5, 2019