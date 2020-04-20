|
Donna Jean George, 70, of Hazleton, passed away Saturday at the Pavilion at St. Luke Village.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Helen Polinsky George, and was a devout member of Most Precious Blood Church, where she attended daily Mass.
Donna Jean graduated as class valedictorian from Hazleton High School in 1967 and attended Bloomsburg State College, earning a degree in education. She retired as a teacher from Blue Mountain School District, where she taught French and English. She also coached girls track and field. Donna Jean spent her retirement caring for family members and friends, volunteering for community organizations and was a hard working member of the Madonna del Monte Sodality.
Donna Jean was a lector for Sunday and weekday Masses. Following weekday Mass, she enjoyed spending time with members of the church's "breakfast club." She was very active with the events at the church, including the "crystal" sales, rummage sales, St. Joseph's Day dinners, Mother's Day dinners, Christmas parties, and the Madonna del Monte festival committee. She also co-chaired the meatball and ravioli sale. Donna Jean served on the church council and was a member of the Most Precious Blood Church and Queen of Heaven Church transitional team helping the Rev. Generose to make the joining of the two parishes seamless. A friend to the MPB QOH youth group, she donated her time and support to all of the project undertaking of the youth group. As a lifelong teacher, she was very important in this capacity.
One of Donna Jean's many incredible gifts was that she had amazing organizational talent. Within her father's extended family, she was instrumental in planning the "Giorgio Family Reunion" for close to 200 people. Planning this reunion was an epic undertaking. Reunions were held every two years for the past 40 years, providing everyone memories that will last a lifetime. Even though the challenges of planning for a family of 200 Italians would seem unrealistic, Donna Jean's response was always, "How hard could it be?" which has now become the family's mantra.
Surviving are her brother, Dan George and his wife, Sue, Drums; and their children, Linda (Dave) Peck, Steven George, and Michael George. Donna Jean is also survived by many beloved cousins and devoted close friends whom she truly treasured. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and will be greatly missed.
In accordance with the CDC precautions for the public concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold private services with interment in Most Precious Blood Cemetery, Hazleton.
A funeral Mass will be held at a date to be announced once the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 20, 2020