|
|
Donna M. Novatnak, 58, of Hazleton passed away Wednesday at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Louis Novatnak and Roberta Waldron DiPasquale.
She was of the Roman Catholic faith.
Donna was a longtime employee of Barletta's Asphalt and later Metro Door Inc. of Hazleton.
Preceding her in death was a brother, Louis Novatnak.
Surviving are her son, Dalton Hill, McAdoo; brother, Joseph Novatnak, Colorado; sisters, Melissa Jones, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Helen Swett, Harrisburg; and several nieces and nephews.
No public services are scheduled.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 13, 2019