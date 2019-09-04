|
|
Donna M. Parise, 73, of Hazle Twp., passed away peacefully Aug. 20 at her residence in the presence of her loving family.
Born in West Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Edith (Roberts) Parry.
Donna was a simple woman who loved her family and friends. She especially loved her husband, Frank.
Married on April 27, 1963, they spent 56 wonderful years together raising their family. She was retired from Lehigh Valley Hospital- Hazleton, laboratory department.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her brother, Robert L. Parry.
Surviving are her husband, Frank Sr.; son, Frank Jr. and his wife, Marybeth; son, Christopher, and his wife, Brenda; and daughter, Sheila Fuccile, and her husband, Tom. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan and his wife, Mandy; Matthew and his fiancée, Elizabeth Quinn; Lauren and Brooke; Thomas and Michael Fuccile, and a great-grandson, Mason Parise.
A memorial service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Faith United Church of Christ, 21 Faith Drive, Hazle Twp.
Friends may call at the Faith United Church of Christ from 9 a.m. to the time of service.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes .com
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 4, 2019