Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
Donna M. Stone

Donna M. Stone Obituary
Donna M. Stone, 70, of McAdoo passed away Tuesday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Doris May (Lohenitz) and William J. Denke Jr.

She was a member of Christ Reformed United Church of Christ, McAdoo.

Prior to retiring, Donna was a nurse's aide at Weatherwood Carbon County Home.

Preceding her in death, were her husband, Edward D. Stone, and brother, William J. Denke III.

 Surviving are her son, Edward W. Stone and wife, Mariam, Lattimer; nephew, William J. Denke IV; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. Pastor Wayne Kaufman will conduct the service.

Interment will follow in Mount Laurel Cemetery, Hazleton.

A calling hour will be held Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 4, 2019
