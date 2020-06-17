|
Donna Marie Bean, 81, of Hazleton passed away peacefully April 28 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Bridget Curcio and resided in Hazleton for many years.
Prior to retiring, she was employed at Fabri-Kal Corp. She was an active member of Grace Fellowship Church.
Donna was a homemaker and enjoyed music, travel, crafts and nature. Most important was her family.
Donna is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Debra M. Lussier, and son-in-law, Mark R. Lussier, West Springfield, Mass.; a cherished granddaughter, Jessica M. Lussier; and treasured great-grandson, Jonathan M. Lussier.
A memorial service will be held July 9 at 11 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, Hazleton.
Interment will be private. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the church hall.
Arrangements under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
The family would greatly appreciate donations in memory of Donna Too Grace Fellowship Church, 27 Pecora Blvd. Hazleton, PA 18202.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 17, 2020