Doreen A. Dinsmore Mikulca, 60, of McAdoo passed away Saturday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Mary Stratchko Dinsmore.
She was of the Roman Catholic faith.
Doreen was first employed at Boyer's Food Market, McAdoo, and later at Bunkers Bar and Grill, Hazleton.
She was an avid New York Yankees baseball and Kansas City Chiefs football fan. She enjoyed taking trips and spending time at the beach.
Doreen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was an infant sister.
Surviving are her husband of 19 years, Nicholas Mikulca; daughter, Christy Walters and husband, Jason, Philadelphia; sons, Kevin Lindemuth and fiancée, Sarah, Hazleton; Shawn Lindemuth and wife, Candice, Tresckow; and Ryan Lindemuth and fiancée, Lauren, South Carolina; grandchildren, Logan, Brandon, Aydan, Riley, Gavin and a future granddaughter; brother, Kenneth Dinsmore and wife, Barbara, Hometown. Nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Her funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. Monsignor William Baker will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's of the Assumption Cemetery, McAdoo.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 23, 2019