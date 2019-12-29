Home

POWERED BY

Doreen A. (Dinsmore) Mikulca

Add a Memory
Doreen A. (Dinsmore) Mikulca Obituary
The funeral of Doreen A. Dinsmore Mikulca, 60, of McAdoo, who passed away Dec. 21, was held Saturday from Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo.

Monsignor William Baker gave a blessing at the funeral home and was the celebrant of the Mass of Christian Burial in Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Baker gave a final blessing at the grave in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery, McAdoo. Deacon James Warnagiris assisted with the Mass.

Pallbearers were Jason Walters, son-in-law; Jeremy and Kyle Dinsmore, nephews; Earl and Denny Giranda and Stephen Samitz, cousins.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -