The funeral of Doreen A. Dinsmore Mikulca, 60, of McAdoo, who passed away Dec. 21, was held Saturday from Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo.
Monsignor William Baker gave a blessing at the funeral home and was the celebrant of the Mass of Christian Burial in Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Baker gave a final blessing at the grave in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery, McAdoo. Deacon James Warnagiris assisted with the Mass.
Pallbearers were Jason Walters, son-in-law; Jeremy and Kyle Dinsmore, nephews; Earl and Denny Giranda and Stephen Samitz, cousins.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 29, 2019