Doreen Carol (Oswald) Davis, 79, of Weatherly passed away Tuesday at St. Luke's Pavilion, Hazleton, from complications related to metastatic breast cancer.
Born Jan. 21, 1941, in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late William and Helen (East) Oswald.
In the fall of 1958, she met her soon-to-be husband, Earl John Davis, Weatherly. They married in June 1959. Together, they had three sons, Earl Jr., Glenn and Scot.
Doreen faithfully supported her husband's U.S. Navy career and simultaneously had a successful career as a property manager and real estate broker in South Carolina that spanned nearly 20 years. She proudly served as an elected councilwoman in Goose Creek, S.C., from 1978 to 1980.
In 2005 after fully retiring, Doreen and her husband returned to Pennsylvania where they found their dream home in the woods.
She was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Weatherly, and she was active in the church at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Weatherly.
Doreen is survived by her first son, Earl C. Davis, Weatherly; her second son, Glenn (Amber) Davis, Fort Leavenworth, Kan.; and her third son, Scot Davis, Charlotte, N.C. Also surviving are her sister, Katherine Heiney; her brother, Lawny (Linda) Oswald; brother-in-law, George (Theresa) Davis; her sister-in-law, Mary Davis Howard; her sister-in-law, Betty Jane (Richard) Kunkle; her brother-in-law, Robert (Allison) Davis; her one and only grandchild, Tiffany (Travis) Gilligan; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her mother- and father-in-law, George and Elva Davis; and a brother, Billy Oswald.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.
A celebration of Doreen's life will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 335 Third St., Weatherly. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of services.
There will be a private interment.
Memorials in Doreen's name may be made to the church.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Doreen may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 6, 2020