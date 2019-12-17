|
Doreen J. Sandrock, 92, of Hazleton passed away peacefully early Sunday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Hazleton.
Born in Fern Glen, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Omah (Schell) McCauley.
Doreen was a graduate of Hazleton High School and McCann School of Business.
Prior to retirement, for 43 years she was employed as a domestic housekeeper. The family that employed Doreen considered her an extended family member.
Doreen had deep faith and was a lifelong member of Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel. She was a member of the Women's Guild of the parish and an active organizer of the Guilds rummage sale. She participated in the biannual event until 2018. She also was a member of the parish Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Doreen's hobbies included playing weekly pinochle with a card club. She also had a passion for collectables. Those items included porcelain dolls and other novelty items she treasured.
As matriarch of the Sandrock family, she took great pride in organizing the annual Sandrock reunion.
Doreen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will live in our hearts as a kind, fun-loving and spirited woman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ellsworth S. Sandrock, in 1993. They shared 44 years of marriage.
Also preceding her in death were a daughter, Dorothy Mae Sirkot, in 1996; and siblings, John and Charles McCauley, Vada Kassick and Clarice Schall.
Surviving are her loving and devoted son and daughter-in-law, E. Thomas Sandrock and wife, Rosanna, Hazleton. Doreen enjoyed the last 10 years of her life at their home. Also surviving are her son-in-law, David Sirkot Sr., Shenandoah. Additional survivors include "Dorie"'s treasured grandchildren, Christina Bissell and husband, William; David Sirkot Jr.; Thomas Sirkot; and Tanya Sirkot; as well as cherished great-grandchildren, Gabriella Bissell, Colin and Dillion Sirkot.
Also surviving are sisters, Mary Ellen McCauley, and Margaret Hagelgans, both of Hazleton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Friday at 9 a.m. from Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
A viewing will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 17, 2019