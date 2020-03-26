|
|
Doris Damico, 70, passed away peacefully Wednesday surrounded by her family at her home in Aston.
Raised in Hazleton, she attended Hazle Twp. High School. Doris had strong family ties to Jeanesville United Methodist Church, Jeanesville.
She was the daughter of the late Roy Lewis and Dora Elizabeth (Beishline) Bevans; sister of the late Darlene (Kenneth) Soult, John (Elsie) Bevans and Peter Bevans.
Survivors are her husband of 45 years, Leonard Damico; son, Leonard Damico Jr. (Joanne); beloved grandchildren, Max and Alex; sisters, Betty (Eugene, deceased) Markle, Shirley (Guy) Tolerico, Ellie (James, deceased) Leonard, Margaret (Charles) Steinmetz, Debra (George) Matsko and Marilyn Bevans; brothers, Roy (Delores, deceased) Bevans, Christopher (Sandy, deceased) Bevans, Walter Bevans, Richard (Michele) Bevans, David Bevans and Lewis (Vicki) Bevans. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jeansville United Methodist Church, c/o Jeansville UMC, Guy Tolerico, 109 Colony Drive, Hazleton, PA 18202.
For condolences, visit www.nolanfidale.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 26, 2020