Doris Elaine Madden Haines, 95, a resident of Quincy Village, Quincy, for three years and formerly of Hagerstown, Md., died Thursday, April 2, 2020, with her daughters by her side.
Doris was born Nov. 24, 1924, in Maugansville, Md., to Charles R. Madden and Cora Eshelman Madden. Doris graduated in 1942 from Hagerstown High School, Hagerstown, Md.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Grant Spiher Haines, in 2011; and step-son, William Grant Haines, in 1984.
Surviving are daughters, Carole Haines Shearer and husband, Timothy, Drums; Beverly Haines Abeles and husband, William of Hagerstown, Md.; six grandchildren, Brynn Shearer Franks and husband, Matthew, Raeford, N.C.; Grant Shearer and fiancé, Maryann Wheeler, Indiana, Pa.; Will Abeles, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Charlie Abeles of Pensacola, Fla.; Madyn Abeles and Kevin Abeles, State College; one great-grandchild, William Thomas Franks, Raeford, N.C.; and her beloved cat, Molly.
Private graveside services will be held by the family in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown Md. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Penn State Hazleton Scholarship Fund (checks payable to "Penn State University") and mailed to Penn State Hazleton, attn: Christen Reese/Director, 76 University Drive, Hazleton, PA 18202, or Quincy Village Care Auxiliary, attn: Bonnie Markell/Treasurer, 6596 Orphanage Road, Waynesboro, PA 17269.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 6, 2020