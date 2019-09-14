|
Doris H. Reznick, 97, of Bethlehem, passed away Aug. 29 at her home.
She was born in Freeland, the daughter of the late LeRoy and Phoebe Giles Minnick.
She was the wife of the late John Reznick. Doris was co-owner of Jake's Cafe in Weatherly, and also was a nurse's aide at the Weatherwood Nursing Facility. She was raised in an Episcopalian Church in Jonestown and graduated from Jonestown High School in 1942. She had lived in Bethlehem since 2004.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Audrey Hill, Elizabeth Meogrossi, Ruth Seibel, Phoebe Fairchild, Mildred Horn and Virginia Dubetsky; and brothers, LeRoy Minnick and George Minnick.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Phoebe Sechrist, with whom she resided; and Doris Gillette, of Emmaus; sisters, Joan Cerulla, Violet Gregory and Patty Mehalick; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; niece, Jean Galvin; and several other nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Twp. Volunteer Fire Company P.O. Box, 3337 Bethlehem, PA 18017-0337 or Heartland Hospice, 881 Macon Blvd., Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 14, 2019