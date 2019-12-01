|
Doris J. Hildebrand, 88, of Jeanesville Road, Hazle Twp., died early Saturday morning in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Hazleton on March 6, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Cloyd and Rose (Toter) Sims and lived her entire life in the area.
Doris was a member of the Audenried-Jeanesville United Methodist Church and for several years was employed as a cleaning lady for the Security Savings Bank on Broad Street in Hazleton.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her brother, Cloyd Sims Jr.; and sister, Lorraine Sims.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Charles A. Hildebrand; daughters, Lucille Bacher and her husband, Jeffrey, Drums; and Debra Holtz and her husband, Deak, McAdoo; sister, Nancy Zions and her husband, Thomas, Hazleton; sister-in-law, Marlene Goach, Jeanesville; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Audenried-Jeanesville United Methodist Church, Jeanesville Road, Jeanesville. The Rev. Kimberly Leskowich will preside.
Friends and family are invited to call in the church Saturday for a visitation period that will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until the time of service.
Memorial donations to the Audenried-Jeanesville United Methodist Church, 744 Pardeesville Road, Hazle Twp., PA 18201, are welcomed by the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 1, 2019