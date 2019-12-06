|
The memorial service for Doris J. Hildebrand, 88, of Jeanesville Road, Hazle Twp. who died Nov. 30 in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. from Audenried-Jeanesville United Methodist Church, Jeanesville Road, Jeanesville.
The Rev. Kimberly Leskowich will preside.
Friends and family are invited to call at the church Saturday for a visitation period that will be begin at 10 a.m. and continue until the time of service.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 6, 2019