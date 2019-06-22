Doris L. Silvernell

Obituary Condolences Doris L. Silvernell, 89, of Freeland, died early Sunday morning at Mountain City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where she had been a guest.



She was born in Sandy Valley, the daughter of Mary Elizabeth Aker, and resided in the Freeland area all her life.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Silvernell Jr., in 2005, who operated Don's Sunoco in Freeland for many years; grandson, Brandon R. Wansik; and brothers and sisters, Donald Wilkinson, Edward Brandmier, Arthur Brandmier, James Wilkinson, Myra Bzdil and Evelyn Zimmerman.



She is survived by two children, Shawn Dawson Sr., Freeland; and Donna L. Brobst and her husband, Rodney Brobst Sr., Freeland; sister, Shirley Flaim-Hamshey and her husband, John, Hazle Twp.; three grandchildren, Shawn Dawson Jr., Jessica L. Wansik and Rodney Brobst Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.



Friends and relatives may call from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday at McNulty Funeral Home to pay their respects to Doris and her grandson, Brandon.



Interment of Doris and Brandon will be held at noon on Thursday at White Haven Cemetery.

