|
|
Doris McCallus, of Levittown, died Sunday at her home.
She was born in Ebervale, and was a graduate of Hazle Twp. High School. She has lived in the Levittown area since 1956.
Doris was employed by RCA/David Sarnoff Research Center in Princeton, N.J., for 33 years.
She was the daughter of the late Frank and Pearl McCallus of Ebervale, and was the sister of the late Raymond McCallus, Fairless Hills, and Frank McCallus Jr., Ebervale.
Doris is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056,where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.
The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris' name may be made to Queen of the Universe Church at the above address.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 20, 2019