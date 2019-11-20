Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Doris McCallus
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
View Map

Doris McCallus


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Doris McCallus Obituary
Doris McCallus, of Levittown, died Sunday at her home.

She was born in Ebervale, and was a graduate of Hazle Twp. High School. She has lived in the Levittown area since 1956.

Doris was employed by RCA/David Sarnoff Research Center in Princeton, N.J., for 33 years.

She was the daughter of the late Frank and Pearl McCallus of Ebervale, and was the sister of the late Raymond McCallus, Fairless Hills, and Frank McCallus Jr., Ebervale.

Doris is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056,where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.

The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris' name may be made to Queen of the Universe Church at the above address.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -