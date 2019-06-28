|
Doris Wech, 100, of Hazleton, passed away Wednesday in Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Clora (Smith) Schey.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hazleton, and a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1936.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were sisters, Elizabeth Radley and Eve Buchholz, and brother, Robert Schey.
Surviving are three nephews and four great-nieces and great-nephews.
Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Lupole officiating at the convenience of the family.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 28, 2019