Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph A Moran Funeral Home Inc
229 W 12Th St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8341

Doris Wech

Add a Memory
Doris Wech Obituary
Doris Wech, 100, of Hazleton, passed away Wednesday in Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Clora (Smith) Schey.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hazleton, and a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1936.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were sisters, Elizabeth Radley and Eve Buchholz, and brother, Robert Schey.

Surviving are three nephews and four great-nieces and great-nephews.

Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Lupole officiating at the convenience of the family.

Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now