|
|
Dorothy E. Clark, 96, of Mine Street, Harwood, died Thursday at her home with her family by her side.
Born in Hazleton on Dec. 1, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Alvin and Mabel (Mumie) Reimold and spent her entire life in the area.
Dorothy was a member of the former Grace Reformed United Church of Christ and a charter member of Faith UCC, Hazleton.
She loved her family and enjoyed spending her time tending to her home and taking care of her children and nieces and nephews. As her goddaughter, Wendy Naprava, says, "She was a little firecracker with a heart of gold."
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her infant son, Mark Donald Clark; son, Dale Lynn Clark; husband, Clifford T. Clark; brother, Robert Reimold; and sister, Elizabeth Leiby.
Surviving are her son, Scott Lee Clark and his wife, Chris, Harwood; daughter, Iris Irene Bonner; and Monty Clapham, Harwood; and granddaughters, Melinda Shelton and her husband, Tom, Florida; and Jennifer Casella and her husband, Tony, Nescopeck. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Emily Clark, Jonathon Shelton and Nicolas Casella; brothers, Donald Reimold and his wife, Irma, Penn Lake; and Roger Reimold and his wife, Laraine, Harwood; along with nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time due to public gathering restrictions. However, once restrictions are lifted, a memorial service will be planned.
Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel and will announce all future service information at the appropriate time.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 25, 2020