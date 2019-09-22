|
Dorothy G. Feussner, 92, of Freeland, passed away Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Eckley, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Jacko) Gaydos.
She was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Freeland, and a graduate of Foster Twp. High School.
Dorothy loved shopping, playing cards and was a past president of the MMI Ladies Auxiliary and the St. Mary's Altar Rosary Society and Parent/Teacher Associations.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her sisters, Tillie Fellin, Johanna Lauria and Margaret Drumheller; brothers, Jerry, Robert, Thomas and John Gaydos Jr.
Surviving are her husband of 74 years, Roy; sons, John R. Feussner, M.D., and his wife, Carol, South Carolina; Gregory and his wife, Mary Ellen, and Ronnie, both of Freeland; daughter, Patricia Morse, Kutztown; sisters, Dolores and her husband, George Lauer, Willow Grove; and Bernice Remeta, New Brunswick, N.J.; grandchildren, Christa Poole and her husband, Robert T., North Carolina; Eric and his wife, Christine, Georgia; Derrick Feussner and his wife, Ansley, South Carolina; Meredith and her husband, Nick Carrier, Reading; Jonathan and his wife, Megan Morse, Philadelphia; and Whitney; great-grandchildren, Adam, Noah, Jacob, Miles, Davis, Benjamin, Elizabeth and Ava. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from McNulty Funeral Home, 494 East Butler Drive, Freeland. Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Freeland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 643 Fern St., Freeland.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 22, 2019