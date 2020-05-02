|
Dorothy (Sonderschafer) German died Feb. 19 at Mountain Top Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born July 20, 1928, the daughter of William and Mary (Cheslock) Sonderschafer.
She attended West Hazleton public schools, playing basketball at West Hazleton High School, from which she graduated.
Dorothy worked as a secretary for several area firms, including Alto Trucking Co., Prestolite, Serento Gardens and Bechtel Engineering.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ and Trinity Lutheran Church, both of West Hazleton.
She enjoyed bowling, golfing, going to the harness races and fishing with her husband, son and grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen; her brothers and sisters, William, George, Anna, Ruth, Katherine, Ella and their spouses.
Her maternal grandfather, Michael Cheslock, was killed in the Lattimer Massacre.
Surviving Dorothy are two nephews, Wayne and George; three nieces, Donna, Jane and Mariann; her son, Allen R. German and his wife, Lorraine, Blue Hill, Maine; grandson, Michael German and Courtney, Waterville, Conn.; and grandson, Gregory German, Blue Hill.
Because of the present pandemic, Dorothy's cremains will be interred in Vine Street Cemetery at a safer and more suitable time for the family.
Dorothy's family thanks the staff of Mountain Top Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care, Judy Piccolo for being a loyal helper and John and Betty Probert for being more than friends, companions and caregivers.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 2, 2020