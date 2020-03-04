|
Dorothy H. Urban, 87, formerly of Hazleton, passed away peacefully in Annapolis, Md., Sunday.
She was born in Hazleton, daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Kolosky) Novitsky.
Before moving to Annapolis in 2010, she was a devout member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
Dorothy now joins the angels of her life, her husband, Walter, who died in 1997; sister, Adelaide Kershaw; and brothers, Joseph, Walter, William and Charles Novitsky. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Prior to retiring, she was employed in the garment industry and a member of Local 225 International Ladies Garment Workers Union.
She was the loving mother of Denise Koval and her husband, Bob; Debra Ann Philips and her husband, Joseph; and Walter Urban; a loving grandmother to Dakota, Paisley and Sage Urban, Jacob and Joseph Philips and Daniella Selinger; and several nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed by all; heaven gains a new angel.
The funeral will be held Friday, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 4, 2020