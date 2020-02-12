|
Dorothy Halcisak Holling, 86, of West Hazleton, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
She was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Hazleton, to the late Joseph and Constance Halcisak.
Dorothy spent much of her life in the same house in West Hazleton where she was raised and where she raised her own children, cared for her parents until their passing and then spent the rest of her life with her son, Dennis. She was a lifelong member of Transfiguration Parish (Holy Name of Jesus) where she passed on her Catholic faith to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When not at home or at church, Dorothy and Dennis would be found camping and enjoying God's beauty.
She attended Hazle Twp. schools and graduated in 1951. She went on to serve in the U.S. Navy Quartermaster Corps. during the Korean Conflict at the Philadelphia Naval Base. She then worked most of her adult life at Bemis, previously St. Regis, until her retirement.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lucile Matweecha, McAdoo; and brothers-in-law, Peter Matweecha, McAdoo; and James Marion, New York.
She is survived by her siblings, Stanley and Joanne Halcisak, New Port Richie, Fla.; Patricia Marion, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and Joseph and Rose Halcisak, West Hazleton. She is also survived by her beloved children, Stanley Sr. and his wife, Marie Holling, Titus, Ala.; Donald and his wife, Judy Holling, Sugarloaf Twp.; Dennis Holling, Green Ridge section of West Hazleton; and Lysia Scheib, Hazleton; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Countless cousins, nieces and nephews also join in her loving remembrance.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the church Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 12, 2020