Dorothy M. Flynn

Dorothy M. Flynn Obituary

Dorothy M. Flynn, 82, of West Hazleton passed away Thursday at St. Luke Mano,r where she had been a guest.

She was born in Nanticoke, daughter of the late Felix and Dorothy (Kearney) Witkowski.

Prior to retiring, she was employed at St. Joseph Hospital and Hazleton General Hospital in the dietary department.

Dorothy enjoyed helping at St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church making pierogi.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon J. Flynn; and sisters, Theresa and Rose.

She is survived by her daughter, Valeria Ann Holloway, Norfolk, Va.; her companion, David Patrick, West Hazleton; two grandchildren, Candice Michelle Noakes and her husband, Thomas; and Amber Lee Schroeder and her husband, Matthew; four great-grandchildren, Kayleigh and Jaelynn Schroeder and Issac and Liam Noakes.

She was a loving and generous person; eternal rest to her.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and are being held at the convenience of the family.


