Dorothy M. Kovac, 81, of McAdoo, and formerly of Bridgeport, Conn., passed away Tuesday afternoon at her home after a longtime battle with cancer.
Born in Bridgeport, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Michael C. and Anna (Jordan) Pekar.
Dorothy was of the Roman Catholic faith. Prior to retiring, she was employed in the local garment industry. Dorothy was a charter member of the Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6708, McAdoo, where she was also a past treasurer and member of the year. She was an avid bowler, a member of the Women's International Bowling Congress and served as a board member on the local branch.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Robert Kovac; daughters, Wendy Tomlin and June Mastrone; brother, Richard Pekar; and sister, Gail Lasky.
Surviving, are her children, Cindy Kovac, McAdoo; Diane Dowdell, Levittown; and Craig Kovac, McAdoo; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Mislitski, McAdoo; and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Damiano Funeral Home, Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. The Rev. William Baker will officiate the service.
A calling hour will be held Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 21, 2019