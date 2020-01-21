|
Dorothy Marie Adamchick, 95, of Weston, passed away peacefully Sunday at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Fern Glen on Jan. 14, 1925, she was the daughter of the late John Palushock Sr. and Mary Phillips Palushock Makara and spent most of her life in Weston.
Dorothy was a homemaker for most of her life. She was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Weston, and the church's Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Weston Athletic Assocition.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Michael Adamchick Sr.; sons, Stephen and Mark Adamchick; a grandson, Mark William Adamchick; a brother, John Palushock Jr.; and a sister, Catherine Wolfe.
Surviving are seven children, Michael, Weston; Mary Anne Enama and her husband, Marvin, Weston; James and his wife, Donna, Weston; Jeffrey, Sugarloaf Twp.; Theresa Sency and her husband, James, Oneida; David and his wife, Lynda, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Joseph and his wife, Suzanne, Beaver Twp.; ten grandchildren, Chad, Lance, Jennifer, Jonathan, Joseph, Zachary, Courtney, Taylor, Kimberly and Jade Ann; two great-granddaughters, Ava and Emma; several stepsisters and stepbrothers; a stepsister-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart RC Church, 554 Main St., Weston. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, PO Box A, Weston, PA 18256; or Weston Athletic Association, PO Box 1, Weston, PA 18256.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 21, 2020