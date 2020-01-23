|
|
The funeral of Dorothy Marie Adamchick of Weston, who passed away Sunday, was held Wednesday with a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Weston.
The Rev. Patrick McDowell celebrated the Mass and gave the prayers of committal in the parish cemetery.
Pallbearers were Michael, James, Joseph, Jeffrey and David Adamchick, sons of the deceased; and Zach, Jonathan and Joseph Adamchick, grandsons of the deceased. Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 23, 2020