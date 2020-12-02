Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Dorothy Mondock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Mondock Obituary

Dorothy Mondock, 94, formerly of Hazleton, passed away Saturday at Providence Place, where she had been a guest.

She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Brindock) DeBalko. She was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church.

Prior to retiring, she was a bookkeeper for Kress's Auto Parts.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George Mondock, in 1999; and brothers and sisters, Mary Gornal, Ann Dovan, John, Michael, Peter, George, Susan Kohler and Betty Lucki.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Weaver and her husband, Donald, Harrisonburg, Va.; a sister, Julia Chippi, Weatherly; two grandchildren, David Pomm and Michael Weaver; two great-grandchildren, Paxton Oliver and Beckett Charles; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and were held at the convenience of the family with entombment in Calvary Cemetery.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -