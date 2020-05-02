|
Dorothy P. "Dottie" Bumbulsky, 49, of Ringtown, became an angel Wednesday, surrounded by her family, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Hazleton on Nov. 20, 1970, she was the daughter of Alberta (Whah) Bumbulsky, McAdoo, and the late Peter Bumbulsky.
She was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.
Dottie was a graduate of Marian Catholic High School, Class of 1988. She was a four-year letterman in softball and a rifle twirler in the band. Long after graduation, she volunteered at sporting events and fundraisers.
Dottie was also a graduate of Empire Beauty School and McCann School of Business for phlebotomy.
She was employed at Northeastern Laboratory Medicine Inc., Hazleton. However, her favorite job was being Mason's Mimi. Dottie's great joy in life were her children and her grandson, Mason Scarcella.
She was an amazing crafter and loved woodworking and adored her Cricut Maker. Dottie was an avid Dallas Cowboys football fan. She also loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. One of her favorite activities was riding in the "Willies" with Mason and fiancé, Michael.
Dottie had a smile for everyone and a million friends. She will be sadly missed by all.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her father, was her brother, Edward Bumbulsky.
Surviving are her longtime love and companion, Michael Kaminsky, Ringtown; daughter, Cortney Buchman and her fiancé, Mark Scarcella, Ringtown; son, Ryan Buchman, Ringtown; brothers, Peter Bumbulsky and wife, Mary Jo, Coatesville; and Mark Bumbulsky and wife, Joan, Effort; stepfather, Joseph "Fudjo" Sluzis, Mahanoy City; many beloved nieces and nephews; and her beloved grandson, Mason Scarcella.
As we say, "See you later," because we never say "Goodbye." We know that she was greeted by her father and brother at Heaven's gate.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 2, 2020