Dorothy R. Gerhard, 92, of Packer Twp., Weatherly, passed away peacefully Wednesday at Heritage Hill Senior Community in Weatherly, where she was a guest.
Born in Sugarloaf Twp., she was the daughter of the late Warren and Mildred (Ansbach) Zehner.
She was the widow of Granville G. "Dutch" Gerhard, who passed away Sept. 18, 2011.
She was also predeceased by sisters, Alma Hartranft, Evelyn Wagner and Joyce Torck, and brothers, Clair, Daniel, Fred, Benjamin, Wright and Carl Zehner.
She is survived by daughters, Jeanne Calvi, wife of Charles, Berryville, Va.; Janet Gatski, Weatherly; son, Larry Gerhard and his wife, Charlotte, Weatherly; sisters, Betty Dietrich, Sugarloaf Twp.; Virginia Shan, Rock Glen; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A 1945 graduate of Black Creek Twp. High School, Dorothy worked for Tung-Sol in Weatherly.
She was a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, Weatherly.
Dorothy loved tending to her home and cooking. She reveled in the role of mom and grandmother, yet never refused a chance to go shopping so as to be in style.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. from St. Matthew's UCC, 4702 Quakake Road, Weatherly. The Rev. Sharon Frey will officiate.
Friends may call Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to the time of worship in the church.
Interment will be in St. Matthew's Church Cemetery, Weatherly.
Memorial donations in her name may be made to the church.
Online expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Dorothy may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 11, 2019