Dorothy "Dott" Shaffer, 90, of Drums died Saturday morning at her home while surrounded by her family.
Born in Conyngham on May 28, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth Smith.
Dott was a hard worker. Starting at the young age of 16, she was a housemaid for a local family. Then, after graduating from West Hazleton High School in 1948, she found her true love, Kenn. The two met at Youth Fellowship at the same church where they belonged and they married April 7, 1951. She became a military wife and traveled the states during her husband's enlistment. They moved to New Jersey and later settled in Wescosville, where they raised their two daughters. That is where she began her love of ceramics and started a business in the basement of their home.
Dott had many passions in life, one being her garden. She would spend many hours planting, weeding and mowing her yard. Many who would drive by would stop and compliment her on her work. The beauty was shown in every flower bed and ornament that surrounded her home.
She also loved to make various crafts. Dott turned her love for crafts into "Liz-ELL," a ceramic business she owned in Syberstville for 19 years. However, she may be best known for her more than 1,000 crocheted kitchen towels, which she continued to make up until her passing. She also loved to collect seashells, small pitchers and most prominently, her large collections of cardinals. From salt and pepper shakers, to figurines, bowls, lamps, curtains or dishes, Dott had it all.
Besides her children, her passion and love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was beyond measure. She was known as "Gram" to her five grandchildren and "GiGi" to her three, soon to be four, great-grandchildren and could always be found in the bleachers, cheering them on at their sporting events.
Dott was a lifelong Philadelphia Phillies fan and Penn State football fan. Over the last five years, she would travel with her family to tailgate at all of the home PSU football games. She also traveled with her daughter, Lori, and son-in-law, Jim, to Cape May, N.J., Virginia Beach, Va., and throughout South Carolina, hitting many sites along the way. She especially loved the stops along the beach the best.
She taught us about all the important things in life, like family, having a strong faith, selflessness and beauty in even the smallest things. She taught us strength and love, to love unconditionally.
Dott was the last surviving member of her parents and sibling and was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "Kenn," on April 12, 2019, after 68 years of marriage; an infant granddaughter, Mary Stauffer; sisters, Helen Smoyer and Margaret Hildebrand; and brothers, Edward and Wilbur "Bud" Smith.
Surviving are her daughters, Joy (David) Stauffer, State College; and Lori (James) Henry, Drums; grandchildren, Michael (Mary) Stauffer; Bryan and Jacob Stauffer; John (Ashley) Kmiecinski; Kathryn Kmiecinski and her husband, Mostafa; and great-grandchildren, Dakota, Omar, Rylan and arriving in late summer, Tessa. Also surviving are brothers-in-law, Victor Shaffer and Raymond Frantom.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Johns Lutheran and UCC Cemetery, St. Johns.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201; to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Conyngham United Church of Christ, 460 S. Main St., Conyngham, PA 18219.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 6, 2020