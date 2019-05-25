Dorothy Stanek, born May 12, 1927, of Hazle Twp., passed away peacefully at her longtime home with loved ones by her side.



Dorothy was the only daughter of Mary Broton and Barney Stanek.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary; father, Barney; and brothers, John and Walter Stanek. She was also preceded in death by her longtime companion, John Martisofski.



She was employed by Wagner Electric Co. and was a loyal member of St. John the Baptist Polish National Church, where she enjoyed helping make pierogies and singing in the choir.



She was also a proud member of the Hazleton Choralairs and of the Bob Sacco players, and a life member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.



She enjoyed music, plays, bowling and going out with her friends. She was a strong, generous and proud woman and will be missed by many.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 4 p..m. in St. John the Baptist Polish National Church, Hazleton.



Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.



Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on May 25, 2019