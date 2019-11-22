|
|
Dorothy T. Barnes, formerly of Hazleton, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at St. Martha's Center for Rehabilitation, Downingtown, where she had been a guest for nearly three years.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary O'Malley Lusher.
Dorothy was a graduate of St. Gabriel High School, Class of 1941. She was the last surviving member of the class.
Dorothy served four years in the U.S. Navy during World War II. She was stationed in Washington, D.C., as a storekeeper third class.
After her military service, she returned to Hazleton. She managed the family business, Lusher Print Shop.
In 2003, she moved to Malvern to reside with her daughter, Karen Cocco and husband, Carlo.
Dorothy was a member of Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel. Having deep faith, she attended mass daily at the chapel in St. Martha's Center.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed learning history.
Most important to Dorothy was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and "Nan Nan" to her grandsons and great-granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Florence Lusher, and brother, Robert Lusher.
Surviving are her loving and dedicated daughter, Karen Cocco and husband, Carlo, Phoenixville; her cherished grandsons, Frank, John and Nicholas Cocco; and treasured great-granddaughter, Alaina. Also surviving are a sister, Ruth Spear, Bloomsburg; and brother, William Lusher, Hazleton.
Services for Dorothy will be held privately in Downingtown. A military service and prayers of committal will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, West Hazleton, at a date to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
For more information or to leave a sympathy message, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 22, 2019