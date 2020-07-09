Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Dorothy V. Hirko

Add a Memory
Dorothy V. Hirko Obituary
Dorothy V. Hirko, 86, of Hazle Brook passed away Tuesday afternoon surrounded by her family at her residence.

She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late John and Veronica (Mitcho) Peterson. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Beaver Meadows.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hirko in 2002.

She is survived by her children, David Hirko and his wife, Cheryl, Weatherly; Louise Saullo, Hazle Brook; Carol Pettit, Hazle Brook; seven grandchildren, Olivia and Karolyn Hirko; Lauren, Nicholas and Justin Saullo; and Eric and Anthony Pettit; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be held in Mountain View Cemetery, West Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -