Dorothy V. Hirko, 86, of Hazle Brook passed away Tuesday afternoon surrounded by her family at her residence.
She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late John and Veronica (Mitcho) Peterson. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Beaver Meadows.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hirko in 2002.
She is survived by her children, David Hirko and his wife, Cheryl, Weatherly; Louise Saullo, Hazle Brook; Carol Pettit, Hazle Brook; seven grandchildren, Olivia and Karolyn Hirko; Lauren, Nicholas and Justin Saullo; and Eric and Anthony Pettit; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be held in Mountain View Cemetery, West Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 9, 2020