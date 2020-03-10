Home

McNulty Funeral Home
494 E Butler Dr
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-3330

Doyle Wagner Jr. Obituary
Doyle Wagner Jr., 64, of St. Johns passed away Saturday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Doyle Sr. and Marie (Vaccaro) Wagner.

He was a member of Faith United Church of Christ, Hazleton.

Doyle was a counter man for the former Gallagher Auto Parts, Hazleton.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cookouts at his home.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his brother, Lawrence.

Surviving are his wife, the former Charlotte Wise; daughters, Lisa, Sherri and Mechelle; brother, John; sisters, Pauline and Mary; grandchildren, Samatha and Shane; and several nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 10, 2020
