Drew W. Singley Sr., 60, of Fern Glen died Monday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton on July 18, 1959, he was a son of the late Roy W. and Arlene E. (Slusser) Singley.
A 1978 graduate of West Hazleton High School, Drew was employed as a diesel mechanic for YOU Trucking in Hazleton.
His main loves were his family and grandchildren and working on classic cars. In his earlier years he also enjoyed riding motorcycles as well.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, the former Anna Charnigo; son, David Joseph Singley; and brother, David Singley.
Surviving are his son, Dwayne Singley and his wife, Tonya, Danville; son, Matthew Singley, Bloomsburg; daughter, Kim Judge, Fern Glen; son, Drew Singley Jr., and his fiancée, Amanda Vanek, Sugarloaf Twp.; grandchildren, Calem, Shelly, Maci and Davin; twin sister, Sandra Singley, Sugarloaf Twp.; niece Brenda Bodner; great-niece, Adriana Petrone; and several cousins.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel in Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 25, 2019