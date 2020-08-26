|
Duarte Calcano, 69, of Hazleton passed away Saturday in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was born in the Dominican Republic, son of the late German and Francesca (Paredes) Calcano.
He is survived by his wife, the former Estervina Miranda; children, Dany, Daynara and German Calcano; and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives may call Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton. COVID-19 regulations will be enforced.